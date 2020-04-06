First COVID-19 Related Death Reported In DeKalb County

A DeKalb County resident in their 50s has died from complications of COVID-19. The DeKalb County Health Department previously announced that this resident had tested positive for COVID-19. According to a news release, the identity of the resident is not being released to protect the privacy of the family.

“I want to express my deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the resident. Those working on this response and throughout our community feel for your family as well as the families of everyone who has been affected by this virus,” says Lisa Gonzalez, Public Health Administrator. “The health and safety of those in our community is our top priority. We will continue working together to care for the patients, protect the safety of health care workers and first responders, and protect the people in our community.”



COVID-19 continues to spread in DeKalb County. The release says the number of confirmed cases in DeKalb County is now 22. The community needs everyone to stay put and stay home to prevent exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

