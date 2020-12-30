Advocates For Rockford Library Say There's Still Time To Save Branches

Some Rockford residents think it’s not too late to stop the Rockford Public Library from closing the books on two west side branches.

Audio from community meeting to save library branches.

A campaign to save the Rock River and Rockton Centre library branches from permanent closure is underway. Bill Rose, a Rockford alderman, said that closing the branches doesn’t solve the libraries long term financial problems.

“We know COVID is gonna impact us but we can't be a top community when we're closing libraries,” Rose said.

Lynn Stainbrook is the director of the Rockford Public Library. She said that the library has applied for grants but has been rejected, and she isn’t confident that a grant would make up the million dollar budget shortfall.

But for Sara Dorner, with Rockford United Labor, there’s still hope. The mayor selects the library board, she said, so contact him.

“We're just asking that you please call the mayor of Rockford and ask him to work with the Rockford Public Library board to save our jobs and save our branches,” said Dorner.

The last day for the two full-time and six part-time library workers scheduled for layoff is December 31st.