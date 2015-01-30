Perspectives
Latest Episodes
The Civil War, World War II, and today: Andrew Nelson says they are points in history where we have come close to losing our democratic republic of the United States of America.
Melody Dominguez shares her thoughts about another epidemic.
Monty and Rose, Chicago's beloved piping plovers, are gone, but David Gunkel points to the hope they left behind.
The League of Women Voters is bringing the public together with community leaders to examine violence and seek solutions.
Farm cats deserve love, too! Connie Seraphine blows up the myth of the cold, unfeeling feline.
The first step in treating a problem is admitting you have one — And Wester Wuori says our country is failing when it comes to gun violence.
Pastor Joe Mitchell says, "There is something deeply hypocritical about praying for a problem you are unwilling to resolve."
Laurie Elish-Piper asks us to consider the words of Nelson Mandela: “The true character of society is revealed in how it treats its children.”
Deborah Booth says the majority of Americans want common sense gun reforms — and only the power of the vote can take down the power of the gun lobby.
Frances Jaeger reflects on the words of Alfonso Cortés.