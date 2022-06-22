Margaret LeMieux (the Pegster) lives in DeKalb, which is just a short hour away to visit her 94-year-old mom in Chicago each week. Margaret is a developmental therapist who coaches families of children from birth to age 3 in Early Intervention; playing is her specialty. Hobbies include word games, yoga, and time in nature. She tries to meditate, but how does one clear the mind? One mindful breath can be a meditation, so she starts there. Also, she is super proud of her two grown children, Tom and Katrina. So much to be thankful for!