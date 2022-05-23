Bob Babcock is a lifelong activist for justice in many areas. Among his current pursuits: racial/economic/criminal/environmental justice with the NAACP Rockford Chapter, as well as Sustain Rockford's Sustainable Community Movement, and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation's Human Library.

Full disclosure: his great grandmother was Dr. Cornelia Chase Brant; one of our country's first women doctors and as friends with Susan B. Anthony, likely a participant in our country's effort to achieve voting rights for women.

He says clearly, this is his DNA and he's haunted – so go to the next Human Library event and learn why.