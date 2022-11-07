Perspective: Vote like your life depends on it

Some of us grew up during the fight for voting rights in the 1960s. We remember the news of people being killed for registering voters. We remember the scenes from Bloody Sunday when our beloved Congressperson John Lewis got his head bashed in marching for voting rights for ALL people.

We don’t want John Lewis’ head to have been bashed in for nothing. Men like him and women such as Ida B. Wells fought hard to ensure the vote for all, against those who would support the vote for the few.

We recognize the struggles for voting rights not just for people of color, but for women too. It took over 75 years for women to get the right to vote. NAACP members fully understand not just the struggle for voting rights, but how long it took to get free from slavery: nearly 250 years . . .

Freedom. Having a voice. Having a choice. Exercising our voting rights is freedom.

Care about exercising your freedom. Why do you think people come from around the world to our country? Go to a Naturalization Ceremony and you’ll see that one of the FIRST things immigrants do is register to vote.

We understand that the more input there is into creating a successful society, the greater the probability that success will happen. We understand that diversity in the vote is the very foundation of a solid and strong society.

We hope the wisdom of the masses with the power of the vote will defeat the efforts of those who would suppress voting. The attacks on democracy are astounding! We hear of massive purges of the voter rolls that prevent people from voting . . . on a targeted basis.

It’s documented. It’s reported that last year, 361 pieces of legislation restricting voter rights were submitted in 47 states!

A new law passed in the state of Georgia gives residents the power to contest the voting rights of other registered voters. Hundreds of thousands of people have had their right to vote challenged. Yes. It’s unbelievable. OUR America! Just do a web search on the Brennan Center for Justice of New York University or Georgia voter suppression.

We are fortunate in Illinois that people are given nearly every opportunity vote. You can register on the day of the election! Can’t get time off from work to vote? Vote early! Vote by mail!

There’s a reason why the Rockford NAACP has joined with over 20 other local, nonpartisan organizations that have mounted a focused Get Out the Vote effort: GoVote815.org. Go Vote 815’s goal is to see we ALL have a voice in creating the world we live in.

My NAACP sisters and brothers cherish the voice the Congressperson John Lewis nearly gave his life for . . . and our collective freedom. Join us in spreading the word and getting people to vote in this mid-term election.

PLEASE VOTE! Your life depends on it. Get your friends and family to vote.