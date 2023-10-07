Angie Walker is the Homeless Program Coordinator with the City of Rockford Health & Human Services Department.

Angie received a Bachelor of Science from Illinois State University and a Master of Public Administration from Capella University. Angie oversees all homeless programs for the City, including the Single Point of Entry System for a two county area. She leads the HOT Squad, which seeks out and engages homeless. Angie sits on the board of the Northern Illinois Homeless Coalition, is the Chair of the Coordinated Entry Committee, the chair of Built for Zero: Veteran/ Chronic Committee, and the Mental Health & Homelessness Committee.

Rockford has been confirmed as reaching “functional zero” for both veterans and chronically homeless. Angie, along with her staff and partners, are now working diligently to end all homelessness for all in Rockford.