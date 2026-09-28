League of Women Voters of DeKalb County is sprinting into November with voter engagement events

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization working to protect and expand voting rights. Local chapters around the country organize local events and initiatives geared towards this mission.

DeKalb County League of Women Voters of DeKalb County President Christi Slavenas and Communications Chair Molly Trickey recently sat down in the WNIJ studios to outline the organization's busy calendar of outreach events.

The interview was conducted by WNIJ's Fall 2026 newsroom intern Christian Romano. You can listen to their conversation by clicking the "play button" above.

Excerpts and resources:

Peeps to the Polls

This is the local League chapter's first year to offer "Peeps to the Polls," a network of drivers available to give rides to the polls during early voting and Election Day. They are also offering to drive voters with mail-in ballots to the drop-box at the Sycamore Legislative Building. Information can be found here.

Vote411

Launched by the League of Women Voters Education Fund in 2006, VOTE411.org is a "one-stop-shop" for election related information. It is available in English and Spanish. The guide can be found here.

Lunch and Liberty Book Discussions

Each session will focus on a different section of the Constitution, encouraging participants to explore its historical context and contemporary significance held at the DeKalb County History Center. Dates can be found here.

Constitution Trivia Night on Oct. 1 at Rosita's

Test your knowledge of the country's founding document with teams of 3-6 friends - or just enjoy watching. Free to enter. More information can be found here.

Full events calendar can be found here.

DeKalb County Clerk and Recorder Tasha Sims is also offering the public a behind-the-scenes look at how her office administers elections. The public event begins at 1 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Elder Care Services, 1701 East Lincoln Highway in DeKalb, with light refreshments provided.

The event features an overview of the election process, including early voting, ballot processing, voter registration, post-election audits, vote-by-mail, and day-of-the-election operations.

Following the presentation, she will be available for questions and comments.

For transportation to this event within DeKalb, Sycamore, or Cortland, contact TransDev at 815 420-5500. For transportation in all other communities within DeKalb County, contact TransVAC (Voluntary Action Center) at 815-758-3932. Transportation availability may be limited. For additional information, contact Elder Care Services at 815-758-6550.

