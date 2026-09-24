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State Week: Can Illinois meet its carbon goals?

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIPeter Hancock
Published September 24, 2026 at 4:43 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Illinois has an ambitious plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. But a new reports shows the state is not on pace to hit the goal. It offers recommendations to get back on track, but those would require some major changes. It's uncertain if the political will exists to make that happen.

Also, the governor issued an executive order creating an AI cabinet to study the risks and rewards of the technology amid growing concerns.

Gov. JB Pritzker announced he is using a GLP-1 medication, which has helped him lose 80 pounds and improve his health.

And the panel weighs in on President Trump's effort to restrict certain news organizations from the White House.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Peter Hancock, who is retiring this week.
Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Peter Hancock
Peter Hancock joined the Capitol News Illinois team as a reporter in January 2019.
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