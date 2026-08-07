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State Week: Speaker Welch responds

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIRick Pearson
Published August 7, 2026 at 12:04 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

A month after then-Rep. Harry Benton resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, the leader of the House Democratic caucus is still dealing with the fallout of how he handled the situation.

House Speaker Emanual "Chris" Welch spoke to several media outlets this week, saying he was sorry for his actions and issued an apology. He's also forming a working group to examine and recommend policies. But that hasn't stopped some from calling for his resignation.

On this episode, we discuss Welch's efforts to quell the criticism and whether his leadership role is in jeopardy.

Also, the Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias joins the race for Chicago mayor. Is he the front runner? And what does a big progressive win in Michigan show for Democrats?

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune Chief Political Writer Rick Pearson.
Illinois
Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
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Rick Pearson
See stories by Rick Pearson