State Week: Speaker Welch responds

A month after then-Rep. Harry Benton resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, the leader of the House Democratic caucus is still dealing with the fallout of how he handled the situation.

House Speaker Emanual "Chris" Welch spoke to several media outlets this week, saying he was sorry for his actions and issued an apology. He's also forming a working group to examine and recommend policies. But that hasn't stopped some from calling for his resignation.

On this episode, we discuss Welch's efforts to quell the criticism and whether his leadership role is in jeopardy.

Also, the Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias joins the race for Chicago mayor. Is he the front runner? And what does a big progressive win in Michigan show for Democrats?

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and the Chicago Tribune Chief Political Writer Rick Pearson.