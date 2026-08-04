‘More to learn’ on Benton harassment case before judging Speaker Chris Welch, Gov. JB Pritzker says

Springfield’s latest sexual harassment scandal has revealed “holes in the system,” according to Gov. JB Pritzker — but not necessarily any missteps by Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch in responding to allegations of misconduct by a now-disgraced ex-state representative.

At least not yet, Pritzker said Tuesday, asserting “there is more to learn here, I think, before… anybody’s calling for” a change in House leadership. His comments followed a legislative watchdog’s report that Welch’s office knew of a complaint against ex-Rep. Harry Benton nearly three years before the one that led to Benton’s resignation.

“What the report reveals to me is the holes in the system, that it didn’t operate the way that I think was intended originally, and that it needs fixing,” Pritzker said at a West Loop news conference after signing legislation aimed at reining in insurance rates .

“I look forward to the House members, in particular, putting forward fixes and making sure that that is addressed. I’m sure that the speaker will be engaged in that process. I assume he will,” Pritzker said. “But it’s important to me that we remember that victims of sexual harassment ought to have a process that is clear and that investigates and holds accountable people who are guilty of perpetrating these acts.”

The report released Friday by Legislative Inspector General Mike McCuskey established a “pattern and practice of sexual harassment” by Benton, starting with a 2023 complaint from a former staffer in the Plainfield Democrat’s district office alleging a series of inappropriate comments.

Welch’s then-chief of staff encouraged the woman to consider filing a complaint with the inspector general but took no further action, while the speaker’s political operation went on to pump some $1.4 million into Benton’s reelection campaign.

Benton was also accused of harassing a legislative district director at a Springfield bar last year, and in January, a lobbyist reported that Benton made lewd comments to her at a River North bar. He denied wrongdoing.

The latest incident prompted Welch to exile Benton from the House Democratic Caucus, refer the case to McCuskey’s office and ultimately demand Benton’s resignation, which he tendered last month.

The speaker has held meetings with members over the past week to allay concerns about his handling of Benton complaints, which hearken back to Springfield’s persistent culture of sexual harassment under former Speaker Michael Madigan.

Welch has maintained his office “acted responsibly” and is looking at creating a centralized human resources office, while evaluating if there are other potential “gaps in our policies, our laws, or our workplace practices.”

Pritzker said he “would like to see and know more” about Welch’s response, but wouldn’t articulate the questions he has for the speaker.

“I’m gonna leave that to the House members,” Pritzker said. “What I want to know is, how are we gonna fix the system? Because it shouldn’t be, in my view, months or years before we have employees who work for state representatives or state Senate members who don’t know exactly what the procedure is, exactly who to report to and how to get justice.”

Republicans have called for Welch to step down as speaker, along with Hoffman Estates Democrat Fred Crespo, whom Welch previously booted from their caucus due to a budget dispute.

Three legislators stood by Welch during an appearance on WGN-TV: state reps. Lisa Davis, D-Chicago; Norma Hernandez, D-Melrose Park; and Nicolle Grasse, D-Arlington Heights.

Without naming Welch and stopping well short of calling for him to step down, the chair of the House Democratic Women’s Caucus, Arlington Heights state Rep. Mary Beth Canty, said in a statement that questions around the case “deserve a complete and transparent explanation from those involved.”

Canty criticized “a system that too often prioritizes protecting the institution over protecting the people who work within it.” And she was left “disturbed” by McCuskey’s conduct.

“When one complainant flagged errors in how her account was recorded, she was met with dismissiveness and belittling,” Canty said. “That is precisely the kind of response that discourages people from coming forward, and it is why the office charged with protecting them must be held to the highest standard.”

