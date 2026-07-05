Rep. Harry Benton resigns, withdraws name from ballot amid ethics investigation

SPRINGFIELD — Rep. Harry Benton resigned from the Illinois House on Friday in the wake of a legislative inspector general investigation that has still not been made public.

Nevertheless, House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, who received the report earlier this week, said it revealed “clear patterns of conduct” by Benton that were “outrageous, unethical, and unbecoming of a member of the Illinois House of Representatives.”

Welch on Wednesday called on Benton to resign or face expulsion by his colleagues.

In a letter addressed to Welch and his House colleagues, the Plainfield Democrat said his resignation was effective at 4:59 p.m. Friday and that he also intends to withdraw his name as the Democratic nominee of the 97th House District in the upcoming election.

“This matter has placed tremendous strain on my family since it began in late February,” Benton wrote. “As we move forward into the next chapter of our lives, I respectfully ask that our privacy be honored.”

Welch, in a statement, confirmed receipt of Benton’s letter. The speaker on Wednesday promised to initiate expulsion proceedings against the two-term southwest suburban incumbent if he didn’t leave on his own.

“I am grateful to those who came forward and trusted our office to listen, support them, and ensure their concerns were handled appropriately,” Welch said.

A long, secretive process

Welch kicked Benton out of the Democratic caucus and stripped him of his committee assignments with no public explanation in late February. Capitol News Illinois later confirmed that unspecified allegations of sexual harassment were made against Benton and that the matter had been referred to the legislative inspector general.

LIG Mike McCuskey told Capitol News Illinois earlier this week that he delivered his findings to Welch’s office on Wednesday. Under the LIG process, Welch and Benton now have 20 days to respond in writing. Welch’s response would include details of any corrective or disciplinary action imposed. If McCuskey determines the action to be “appropriate and adequate,” he must file a report with the Legislative Ethics Commission within 30 days detailing why he isn’t filing a complaint. The case would then be closed.

With Benton’s resignation, it remains unclear if McCuskey’s report detailing the lawmaker’s conduct will ever become public. Only the Legislative Ethics Commission, an eight-member board comprised of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans from both legislative chambers, can make it so.

And that’s only done in cases resulting in at least a three-day suspension, termination or as part of the public record of a disciplinary hearing held by the LEC. It’s unclear if Benton’s case falls under any of those categories. The last time a report was made public was 2020.

The Benton situation has been a mystery, with his colleagues, legislative staff and lobbyists in the Capitol as well as his constituents back home left largely in the dark.

Welch told reporters when pressed in April and again in his statement on Wednesday that he refrained from commenting on the allegations “to protect the privacy of those who came forward, preserve the integrity of the investigation, respect due process, and comply with the guidance and legal requirements established in our ethics procedures.”

‘Accountability is not just a press release’

Gabby Shanahan, the Republican nominee in Benton’s district, released a statement criticizing top Democrats, arguing that the district’s constituents “were left without the representation they deserved” while “questions went unanswered. Transparency was missing. And the political class stayed silent.”

“Too many people in power acted like it didn’t matter,” Shanahan said. “I know it does. Accountability is not just a press release. It is not months of silence followed by a Friday afternoon announcement before a holiday weekend. Accountability is a promise you make to the people you serve every single day. That is my promise.”

The far southwest suburban House district is one of the most competitive in the state, with Benton defeating Shanahan by about 4.5 percentage points in 2024.

The Democratic Party chairs of Will and Kendall counties have 30 days to appoint someone to fill the remainder of Benton’s term and until August 20 to nominate someone to take his spot on the November ballot. Will County Democratic Party Chair Billy Morgan has 86% of the weighted vote, meaning he can make the appointments himself.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service that distributes state government coverage to hundreds of news outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

This article first appeared on Capitol News Illinois and is republished here under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.