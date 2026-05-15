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State Week: Plenty of issues on the table

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Mawa IqbalCharles N. Wheeler III
Published May 15, 2026 at 12:15 PM CDT

With only a couple of weeks to go before the scheduled end of the legislative session, state lawmakers still have a lot of work to do. Possibly.

Members of the General Assembly are considering new regulations on data centers, artificial intelligence and insurance companies. There is also an effort to prevent the Chicago Bears from moving to Indiana for a new stadium. What will get through remains uncertain as time is running short.

The one action that will be a priority is passing a new state budget. While the state has seen revenues higher than originally expected, the latest projections have brought down the amount the state expects to see in the next fiscal year.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ/Illinois Public Radio Statehouse Reporter Mawa Iqbal.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
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Mawa Iqbal
Mawa is a statehouse reporter, covering the Illinois legislature for WBEZ and Illinois Public Radio.
See stories by Mawa Iqbal
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III