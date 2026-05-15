State Week: Plenty of issues on the table

With only a couple of weeks to go before the scheduled end of the legislative session, state lawmakers still have a lot of work to do. Possibly.

Members of the General Assembly are considering new regulations on data centers, artificial intelligence and insurance companies. There is also an effort to prevent the Chicago Bears from moving to Indiana for a new stadium. What will get through remains uncertain as time is running short.

The one action that will be a priority is passing a new state budget. While the state has seen revenues higher than originally expected, the latest projections have brought down the amount the state expects to see in the next fiscal year.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ/Illinois Public Radio Statehouse Reporter Mawa Iqbal.