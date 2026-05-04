Sen. Durbin says he will not back House version of Farm Bill

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin doesn't think the current version of the Farm Bill will fly, saying during a news conference in Normal the House version will not get his vote.

"Not as it's written. It has these controversial issues in it which, in my mind, should not be included," Durbin said on Monday. "It's naive on their part to think they can push this through, hell or high water, in the Senate. It won't work."

Durbin said House Republicans have broken the decades-long coalition that married urban and rural interests in passing a Farm Bill, adding there are not enough farm state votes to pass such a bill without help from urban interests.

"I think it's a serious mistake. They are trying to make dramatic cuts in food stamps — slash SNAP plan, and there's resistance, obviously, from those who represent the recipients," said Durbin.

The House version of the Farm Bill does not include a measure allowing year-round availability of the winter blend of E-15 gasoline with ethanol. Durbin said he thinks the Senate could include it in that chamber’s version.

“John Thune, the Republican leader in the Senate, and I both agree that this ethanol issue should be permanently decided,” said Durbin.

Several years ago, he said, a group of senators spoke up for smaller oil refineries that argued they were discriminated against because of ethanol. Durbin said the several-year delay caused by that dispute can be resolved now, at a critical time.

“Ethanol is cheaper than gasoline, so if you blend it, it brings the overall price per gallon down just at a time when we need it the most. It should be in the formula,” he said.

He also critiqued President Trump's trade policy that he said has created long-term damage to U.S. agricultural interests.

“These tariffs have unfortunately enhanced the reputation of countries like Brazil as providers over the United States, through no fault of our farmers. I think the president's tariff taxes have been very destructive in terms of the reputation of our farming community,” said Durbin.

Iran war

Durbin said not only are farmers having to deal with an outdated Farm Bill last approved in 2018, they also are suffering high fertilizer and fuel prices made worse by the U.S. war with Iran. He said fully a quarter of the current elevated price of gasoline and diesel fuel can be attributed to the Iran conflict.

He thinks it was a mistake for Trump to not have led a national discussion about the possibility of war.

“There was no imminent threat to the United States when he invaded Iran, and now he has avoided any conversation with Congress or the leaders about the current state of affairs and where it's going,” said Durbin, adding the hardships will continue as long as passage through the Straits of Hormuz remains constricted.

“It is easier to get in a war than it is to get out of a war, and we're learning that now,” he said.

Trump, he said, made a mistake in abandoning the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], known as the Iran Nuclear Deal, during his first term.

“That, to me, was a good start to eliminate Iran building a nuclear bomb,” said Durbin. “He'll be lucky to get us back to a position in the future where we return to those standards.”

He also Trump is wrong in asserting no president has asked for congressional approval to enter a military campaign, noting George W. Bush did, following 9/11, in deciding to attack Iraq.

“We were given that opportunity, having looked at the development of the plan to decide whether or not it was in the best interest of the United States. That is a healthy thing to do in a democracy, before our sons and daughters and men and women of America are asked to risk their lives in battle,” said Durbin.

He said one Republican and 23 Democratic senators voted against the war in Iraq.

Trump has ordered U.S. forces to guide commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, but Iran has attacked those ships and American warships making the transit.

Durbin said Iran understands controlling the strait is a strong bargaining chip.

“I don't see any reduction in the cost of gasoline, for example, or diesel fuel in the near future, so long as this is unresolved. We need to have dialogue between us,” said Durbin.

Data centers

On another topic, Durbin recently announced legislation to add reporting requirements for data center developers regarding water and energy use. He said data center placement depends on three factors — water, electricity, and impact on a community.

“If you can combine the ... electricity needed for data centers with green and sustainable electricity, it at least addresses one of the major concerns. Otherwise, you're going to have much more demand for electrical service, and costs are going to go up if you don't meet that demand,” said Durbin.

He noted water demand may become a secondary factor as closed-loop cooling systems develop that use far less water than other technology. He said power demands are important, and that quality-of-life issues such as noise may be the overriding determinant.

“Local communities need to make a local decision on this,” said Durbin, siding with Gov. JB Pritzker in saying the overall economic impact of this kind of development is important to consider.

“Development of these data centers is inevitable as part of AI development,” said Durbin.

Attorney General nominee

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche is seen as a strong candidate for the permanent post as the nation’s top legal official, following the departure of Pam Bondi last month.

Last year, the Senate voted to confirm Blanche as deputy attorney general. Durbin said Blanche, on paper, is more qualified than Bondi to run the Justice Department, though he’s “troubled" by the people administering justice in U.S.

He said they come before the judiciary committee and swear they will be independent and not influenced politically.

“I know that isn't true for Democrats or Republicans completely, but you expect those nominees, some of them, to have the courage to stand up to an administration and say ‘No!’ I don't think he's one of those,” said Durbin.

Durbin said he thinks Blanche is “blindly loyal to the president.”

Blanche may face other opposition if he is nominated, based on his position on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol in 2021.

Under Blanche, the Justice Department filed a motion to vacate seditious conspiracy convictions of members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys who stormed the capitol. Even some Republicans are balking at that.

Amtrak

Durbin also gave a shout-out to what he terms the success story of the nation's passenger rail service, Amtrak. He said the Chicago-to St.-Louis corridor is often sold out. Growth, though, is bottle necked by a lack of rolling stock to make the trains longer.

“I hope we can see a day when the actual construction of new passenger cars and trains will be made in America. Many cases, that is not the fact, and that's why we are at the mercy many times, of foreign companies in providing new cars and expanded capacity for the trains that we have,” said Durbin.

Amtrak has said it has new cars on order, but the wait time is years.

Durbin is not running for re-election in November. He said he hopes he has left a legacy that will continue with whoever comes after him.