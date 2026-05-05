See who's nominated for the 2026 Tony Awards
Who was going to be nominated for the Tony Awards for the 2025-2026 Broadway season has been hard to predict — there were a lot of revivals this year and only 11 new musicals. But there were also a lot of shows audiences were excited about, from a crowd-friendly The Rocky Horror Show, based on the movie, to a special-effects-crammed The Lost Boys ... also based on the movie.
The nominations are being announced this morning: the big awards were relayed on CBS Mornings, the rest on the Tony Awards YouTube live stream. The nominations are broadcast live from Sofitel New York and are hosted by Uzo Aduba and Darren Criss.
The award show itself — the 79th Annual Tony Awards — will air live on the CBS Television Network from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7, and stream on Paramount+ premium tier. They will be hosted by singer-songwriter P!nk.
Best New Musical
The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon!
Titaníque
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best New Play
The Balusters
Giant
Liberation
Little Bear Ridge Road
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Marla Mindelle, Titaníque
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Kelli O'Hara, Fallen Angels
This list will be updated.
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