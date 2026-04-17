Statewide: The murder of Abraham Lincoln
President Abraham Lincoln was killed 161 years ago this week. The assassin, John Wilkes Booth, shot Lincoln as he and First Lady Mary Lincoln watched a play at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. On the 150th anniversary of the tragic event, the late author James Swanson told Renee Montagne what happened. On this episode, we revisit a pivotal moment in American history and travel to the scene of the crime.
Also:
* Trump Administration efforts to help farmers bring in foreign guest workers are gaining criticism.
* While protein is all the rage, we examine how much you really need.
* People in Illinois prisons say college programs have been life-changing for them. But when they get out, university admissions policies can make going back to school a challenge.
* Employees in one Illinois city recently had specialized training to spot cases of human trafficking.
* We talk with a transgender individual on why they chose central Illinois to call home.
* Charlie Schlenker introduces us to a typewriter poet.
* This Week in Illinois History recalls the Donner Party, which left Springfield and headed west, only to become a cautionary tale.
* Emily Hays reports 20 years after Chief Illiniwek was retired, the University of Illinois has yet to declare a replacement mascot.