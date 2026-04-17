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Statewide: The murder of Abraham Lincoln

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published April 17, 2026 at 3:12 PM CDT
Artist depiction of Lincoln being shot
Public domain

President Abraham Lincoln was killed 161 years ago this week. The assassin, John Wilkes Booth, shot Lincoln as he and First Lady Mary Lincoln watched a play at Ford's Theatre in Washington, D.C. On the 150th anniversary of the tragic event, the late author James Swanson told Renee Montagne what happened. On this episode, we revisit a pivotal moment in American history and travel to the scene of the crime.

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Charlie Schlenker/WGLT
Athena Pajer, seen here in Downtown Bloomington, tries to connect people with old technology and new words. She writes poetry on demand using typewriters.

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Illinois
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