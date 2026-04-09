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State Week: The property tax burden is getting more focus

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Hannah MeiselCharles N. Wheeler III
Published April 9, 2026 at 9:49 AM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Some top Democrats have talked about a surcharge on high wage earners as a way to help bring down property tax bills. The theory is that additional money could be sent to local schools, allowing them to lower their tax levies. But passing such a plan won't be easy. it would take a constitutional amendment. Still the idea is gaining some traction.

Despite a state law passed last year to limit where ICE agents can go, there is concern about immigration enforcement at some courthouses, including where victims go for domestic violence cases.

And prediction markets are unregulated. Some want to keep it that way while others want the state to provide oversight.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Hannah Meisel.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
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Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for Capitol News Illinois. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at WILL-AM/FM, Law360, Capitol Fax and The Daily Line before returning to NPR Illinois in 2020 and moving to CNI in 2023.
See stories by Hannah Meisel
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III