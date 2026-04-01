U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen visits Peoria south side Habitat for Humanity build, highlights $500,000 federal investment

A preschool teacher, single mother and caregiver to her stroke-survivor mother stood inside the framed walls of what will soon be her own home Wednesday and described what it felt like to get there.

“I didn't have enough courage to think that I could do this," said Nikkita Newell. "Just to watch it be a hole in the ground from foundation to now, walls to now, the roof and the windows and being able to be a part of it, it’s been amazing."

Newell has spent nearly every weekend since October volunteering on Habitat for Humanity's McKinley build on West Adrian G. Hinton Avenue on Peoria's south side, helping construct the very home she will one day own.

U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Ill., toured the three-home project Wednesday morning to which he helped deliver $500,000 via a HUD Community Project Funding grant. He said he already has his eye on an invitation.

"First things first, Nikita—I hope I get an invitation to come to your housewarming," Sorensen said. "I want to hear kids playing outside. I want to hear laughter. I want to smell some food from the kitchen, barbecue in the backyard. Those are the things that will set us all up for success."

He added, “Success isn't something that just happens, it's something that we all work towards. So thank you to the folks at Habitat for believing in the community and for helping to put this together. And I can't wait to go from five [homes] to 20 here.”

1 of 4 — IMG_2814.JPG (Left to right) Homeowner Nikkita Newell, Lea Anne Schmdigall (Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity Greater Peoria Area,) Congressman Eric Sorensen, two Habitat for Humanity volunteers and Councilwoman Denise Jackson. Molly Hughes 2 of 4 — IMG_2781.JPG Outside of the new Habitat for Humanity home on W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue in Peoria Molly Hughes 3 of 4 — IMG_2800.JPG Home owner Nikkita Newell Molly Hughes 4 of 4 — IMG_2778.JPG Habitat for Humanity homes being built on W. Adrian G. Hinton Avenue in Peoria Molly Hughes

Lea Anne Schmidigall, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Greater Peoria Area, told the crowd what they were seeing was only the beginning.

"We're just going to keep building and building and building. Our goal right now — we said 12, but 20 is really the back goal," Schmidigall said. "You're just getting a little taste of the very beginnings of what this is going to be."

The site sits on land where McKinley School once stood. The city donated it to Habitat rather than leaving it vacant. All the homes are built new, warrantied and energy efficient, designed to keep utility bills low for owners who are used to paying much more.

Schmidigall encouraged anyone interested to apply, but noted the program must follow strict HUD guidelines in order to receive federal funding.

Newell, who expects to move in by June, said the process has transformed how her kids view their future.

"My kids are home. They see me getting up and doing all of it, so they are excited," she said. "We are making major changes and strides."

Her advice to anyone hesitant to apply was direct.

"Keep trying. Stay motivated. Your time is coming," Newell said. "I didn't think I could do it — and I'm here."

Alex Sierra, Southern District trustee for the Peoria Park District, said the project is about more than just housing.

"Affordable housing is one of 12 elements of the social determinants of health. We are only going to prosper once we make intentional investments in these areas," he said.

First District Councilmember Denise Jackson, who grew up in the area, said watching it come back has been personal.

"I have witnessed it when in its heyday, when it was largely working class and a lot of homeowners, and it was beautiful," Jackson said. "Now we're rebuilding, and I am excited."

The city council approved $943,000 for the project in 2022 out of its American Rescue Plan funds.

Sorensen said the project is part of a broader fight for working families squeezed by rising costs.

"The cost of everything is going up. People are being priced out of their health insurance [...] the cost of groceries is going up. The cost of utility bills are going up. The cost of gas is now $4 a gallon," Sorensen said. "We need leaders that aren't afraid to go and fight to make the middle class strong again."