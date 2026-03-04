Weapons and drug charges announced after DeKalb bust

DeKalb police have announced the findings during a search executed on Feb. 27 at a DeKalb home.

The DeKalb Police Department and the DeKalb County Special Operations Team executed a court-authorized search warrant at 1016 North 15th Street.

DeKalb Police Department Michael K. Lange

At the time of the execution of the search warrant, the residence was unoccupied.

The suspect has been identified as Michael K. Lange, 28. He was located at a residence in Maple Park and was arrested without incident.

Evidence recovered:



(16) Unlawfully Possessed Firearms (multi-caliber rifles, numerous handguns, several shotguns, numerous high -capacity magazines, and a large quantity of assorted ammunition)

(2) Glock switches (capable of converting a semi-automatic pistol into a fully automatic fire pistol)

Over 2,000 pounds of cannabis

Large quantity of various prescription drugs

One container of suspected cocaine (over 15 grams but less than 100 grams)

Body Armor

Suspected home-made explosives were also removed by the Kane County Bomb Squad.

Charges:



Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon (Body Armor) - Felony Class X - 2 counts

- Felony Class X - Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon - Felony Class 3 - 16 counts

- Felony Class 3 - Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver - Felony Class X - 2 counts

Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver - Felony Class 1

Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance - Felony Class 1 - 2 counts

- Felony Class 1 - Unlawful Possession of Cannabis - Felony Class 2

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by Felon - Felony Class 3

Lange was transported to the DeKalb Police Department for processing and was subsequently transported to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to await a bond hearing.