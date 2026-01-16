State Week: The Chicago Bears game plan for a new stadium

The Chicago Bears success on the field this season has yet to translate into the team getting what it wants for a new stadium. The team has eyed Arlington Heights, and even northwest Indiana, for potential new homes. But Illinois lawmakers have yet to agree on tax breaks, infrastructure improvements and debt still owed on Soldier Field.

We talk about a U.S. Supreme Court decision in favor of an Illinois Republican congressman and key primary races for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination and the GOP race for governor.

The panel also remembers former journalist and gubernatorial aide Dan Egler.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Chief Political Writer Rick Pearson.