State Week: The year in review

On this episode, we look back on the stories that made news over the past year in state government and politics.

From ICE and the Border Patrol's immigration enforcement campaign to the Trump Administration's policy changes, it's been tumultuous year in Illinois.

We also recap former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's corruption conviction and sentencing as well as the deaths of two former governors, George Ryan and Jim Edgar.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Hannah Meisel.