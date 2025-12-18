Statewide: Balancing divorce during the holidays

Divorce can be difficult at any time. But during the holidays, it can create more stress, especially when children are involved.

From the emotional turbulence to having to schedule around custody and family traditions, it can be far from joyful. We talk with a divorce attorney to get some advice.

This week's lineup:

* Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich discusses immigration enforcement in his city and the Catholic Church's position on the Trump Administration policy.

* Peter Medlin reports on the longtime coach of North central College's cross country team, who died this fall.

* Divorce attorney Anna Krolikowska talks about how the breakup of marriages can especially create problems for families during the holidays.

IFB New Illinois Farm Bureau President Philip Nelson has served in that office before, has directed the Illinois Department of Agriculture, and served on the board of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

* Charlie Schlenker talks with Philip Nelson, the new Illinois Farm Bureau President.

* Ben Blumenberg, Scout Executive and CEO of the W.D. Boyce Council of Scouting America, discusses the military's plans to sever ties with scouting.