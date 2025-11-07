© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: Left on the table

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIPeter Hancock
Published November 7, 2025 at 11:53 AM CST
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

State lawmakers passed some key legislation during their fall session, but several other measures failed to get through or were never called for a vote.

Measures dealing with insurance rates and Tier 2 public pensions stalled. There was no effort to provide assistance for the Chicago Bears as the team shows interest in moving its home field to a suburb. While lawmakers chose not to draw new congressional district boundaries, the governor said action could still occur depending on what Indiana does with their map.

And former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's legal team has filed an appeal of his corruption conviction. Madigan is currently serving time in a federal prison.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Peter Hancock.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Peter Hancock
Peter Hancock joined the Capitol News Illinois team as a reporter in January 2019.
See stories by Peter Hancock