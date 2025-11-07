State Week: Left on the table

State lawmakers passed some key legislation during their fall session, but several other measures failed to get through or were never called for a vote.

Measures dealing with insurance rates and Tier 2 public pensions stalled. There was no effort to provide assistance for the Chicago Bears as the team shows interest in moving its home field to a suburb. While lawmakers chose not to draw new congressional district boundaries, the governor said action could still occur depending on what Indiana does with their map.

And former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan's legal team has filed an appeal of his corruption conviction. Madigan is currently serving time in a federal prison.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Peter Hancock.