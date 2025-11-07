OSF Healthcare names new president of cancer institute

OSF Healthcare has named Dr. James McGee as president of the OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute.

McGee has served as the founding director since its opening in February of 2024.

Since beginning his practice in 1988, McGee has focused on clinical care and early detection of cancer throughout Central Illinois. His clinical area of focus is radiation oncology.

“I welcome my role as president of the OSF Healthcare Cancer Institute as it further facilitates all those involved in our mission to improve health for those living in rural America, and, by our example, others around the world,” said McGee. “The development of the Institute has been driven by the values of the OSF Ministry that provide us with renewed hope and courage to meet every challenge.”

OSF said under his direction, McGee has driven the core vision of the cancer institute through a world-leading program and serving the community through ministry. He has also exceeded operational and research expectations of the institute.

Included in his accomplishments, McGee oversaw the expansion of OSF’s advanced high-dose-rate brachytherapy program, as well as the implementation of proton beam therapy.

“Dr. McGee brings exceptional clinical expertise, visionary leadership, and a deep commitment to prevention and advancing cancer care,” said Kimberly Russo, CEO, Central Region, OSF HealthCare. “His dedication to innovation, research, and compassionate care aligns perfectly with our vision of treating the whole person and delivering world-class, patient-centered care that shapes the future of cancer.”

OSF said McGee will continue to serve as vice president of physician services for the oncology service line as OSF.

He earned his medical degree from the Stritch School of Medicine at Loyola University in Chicago and a master’s in health care management from Harvard.