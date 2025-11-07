Grammy nominated artists who played the Tiny Desk in 2025
Grammy nominations were announced today, and like clockwork, we couldn't help but notice that the many musicians honored among the 95 categories reflect the breadth of what we bring to the Tiny Desk. Artists perform in the NPR Music office without monitors or backing tracks, which has turned the Tiny Desk into a space where musicians not only show off their talent but also connect with audiences on an intimate level.
It's no surprise that a boatload of 2026 Grammy nominations are for rappers, rockers, legends and newcomers who performed at the Tiny Desk in just 2025 alone. It's like we're tastemakers or something! Here's something different, though: Imagine our shock when the words "Tiny Desk" appeared next to one of the nominated songs (Leon Thomas' "Mutt" for best R&B performance). Not only that, but Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso's PAPOTA, nominated for best Latin rock or alternative album, includes music recorded at the Tiny Desk in 2024. Yes, we're patting ourselves on the back.
So let's catch up on the bounty of 2025 (so far)... and know that we still have more to come.
Bad Bunny
Grammy nominations: record of the year, album of the year, song of the year, best música urbana album, best global music performance, best album cover
Clipse
Grammy nominations: album of the year, best rap performance, best rap song, best rap album, best music video
Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
Grammy nomination: best Latin rock or alternative album
Leon Thomas
Grammy nominations: album of the year, best new artist, best traditional R&B performance, best R&B song, best R&B album, best R&B performance
Turnstile
Grammy nominations: best rock performance, best metal performance, best rock song, best rock album, best alternative music performance
Tame Impala
Grammy nomination: best dance/electronic recording
PinkPantheress
Grammy nominations: best dance pop recording, best dance/electronic album
Wet Leg
Grammy nominations: best alternative music album, best album cover
Bilal
Grammy nomination: best progressive R&B album
Michael Mayo
Grammy nominations: best jazz performance, best jazz vocal album
Buena Vista Social Club
Grammy nomination: best music theater album
Death Becomes Her
Grammy nomination: best music theater album
Gypsy
Grammy nomination: best music theater album
Sierra Hull
Grammy nominations: best bluegrass album, best instrumental composition
CeCe Winans
Grammy nomination: best gospel performance/song
Grupo Frontera
Grammy nomination: best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)
Carín León
Grammy nomination: best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)
Gloria Estefan
Grammy nomination: best tropical Latin album
