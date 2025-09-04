Statewide: Upward mobility in Illinois
A new study suggests upward mobility is more difficult in Illinois than many would think. Although educational attainment and career choices have the biggest influence over a person's income potential, the economic class into which they are born also plays a role.
Students from lower-income households tend to earn less than their wealthier peers, even after earning similar degrees and going into similar fields. We learn more on this episode.
Also:
* We visit an area of southern Illinois prone to flooding along the Mississippi River to find out how residents cope.
* Emily Hays talks with Adren Cho, lead actress in the popular Netflix film "KPop Demon Hunters" about her career and her time in Illinois.
* Peter Medlin of WNIJ visits the Sandwich Fair and gives us tips on how to have a great experience.
* Joe Schultz explains how many Midwesterners are still able to enjoy surfing.
* Eric Stock speaks with Ed Yohnka of the ACLU of Illinois about a company that has shared data with federal immigration officials — and how Illinois' Secretary of State has told them to stop.
* Peter Hancock talks with Sarah Cashdollar, associate director of the Illinois Workforce and Education Research Collaborative, about the report, "Precarious Prospects" which examines upward mobility in the state.