Statewide: Upward mobility in Illinois

A new study suggests upward mobility is more difficult in Illinois than many would think. Although educational attainment and career choices have the biggest influence over a person's income potential, the economic class into which they are born also plays a role.

Students from lower-income households tend to earn less than their wealthier peers, even after earning similar degrees and going into similar fields. We learn more on this episode.

Also:

* We visit an area of southern Illinois prone to flooding along the Mississippi River to find out how residents cope.

* Emily Hays talks with Adren Cho, lead actress in the popular Netflix film "KPop Demon Hunters" about her career and her time in Illinois.

* Peter Medlin of WNIJ visits the Sandwich Fair and gives us tips on how to have a great experience.

* Joe Schultz explains how many Midwesterners are still able to enjoy surfing.

Photo courtesy of Marty Colbert Hannah Ray J performs an ollie while river surfing at the Charles City Whitewater Park in Charles City, Iowa. She said she prefers river surfing, where she's able to ride waves for minutes rather than seconds.

* Eric Stock speaks with Ed Yohnka of the ACLU of Illinois about a company that has shared data with federal immigration officials — and how Illinois' Secretary of State has told them to stop.

* Peter Hancock talks with Sarah Cashdollar, associate director of the Illinois Workforce and Education Research Collaborative, about the report, "Precarious Prospects" which examines upward mobility in the state.