City of Woodstock responds to community concerns regarding August arrest

The City of Woodstock issued a news release Thursday afternoon announcing that city officials are aware of public concern and questions raised on social media regarding law enforcement activity that took place on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025, on Church Street.

According to the release, Woodstock Police Department officers were present to support the FBI in executing a valid criminal arrest warrant issued by a U.S. Magistrate Judge.

During the course of this operation, the FBI temporarily detained an individual who resembled the subject of the warrant and lived at the same residence.

The release says it was confirmed that the individual was not the subject of the warrant and was released immediately at the scene. No arrests were made. ICE was not present or involved in the incident.

“Per Illinois State law, including the Illinois TRUST Act, the City of Woodstock and the Woodstock Police Department do not collaborate with ICE on civil immigration enforcement,” said Woodstock City Manager, Roscoe Stelford. “We understand how misinformation can lead to fear and concern. I want our residents to know that this situation was a criminal matter handled by the FBI, and the individual was released once their identity was confirmed. Our priority is maintaining both safety and trust in our community.”

“Immigration enforcement is a very real concern across the country, and we respect that those concerns may lead to questions when incidents like this occur locally,” said Woodstock Mayor, Mike Turner. “Our responsibility is to uphold the law while protecting the rights and dignity of all members of our community, and that commitment remains firm."