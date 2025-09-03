Five tips for a great Sandwich Fair experience, from a Sandwich-native

The Sandwich Fair, one of the oldest county fairs in Illinois, is open through the weekend (9/3-9/7). Sandwich is also WNIJ reporter Peter Medlin’s hometown and he went down to the fairgrounds to share his five tips for a great fair experience:

Be deliberate about WHEN to go to the fair!

-Do you enjoy the sound of tractor pulls in the evening? Do you love the Demolition Derby? Either way, check the schedule to pick the loudest/quietest time to enjoy the fair. You need a "walking" snack and a "sitting" snack.

-You're going to walk a lot around the fairgrounds, so grab a lemon shakeup or some cinnamon-roasted nuts while you explore vendors and booths. You don't want to try walking with a plate of barbecue or a funnel cake. A fumbled Elephant Ear would be heartbreaking. Don't risk it. Enjoy the exhibits!

-Folks from all over enter their best paintings, photos, ceramics, pumpkins, floral arrangements, and much more. There are thousands of submissions. Take a few minutes to appreciate the talent. See the animals!

-Do I need to sell you on adorable baby goats? Calves? Ducks? Bunnies? They're adorable. You won't regret it. Ride at least one ride, if you can.

-I don't care if it's the Gravitron, the Ferris Wheel, or one of those slides you go down on a burlap sack. How often do you ride a ride? Once a year? Never? Maybe you've got a kid with you who would love to go too! You'll feel fantastic about it later, as long as you've allowed the fried food to settle first.