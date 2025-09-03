Five tips for a great Sandwich Fair experience, from a Sandwich-native
1 of 4 — 1000016097.jpg
Peter takes in one of the many photo ops around the Sandwich Fair.
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ
2 of 4 — 1000016115.jpg
Peter highly recommends picking a ride to enjoy while visiting the Sandwich Fair. Don't eat first.
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ
3 of 4 — 1000016068.jpg
4 of 4 — 1000016101.jpg
Peter meets one of the many furry friends at the Sandwich Fair.
Jenna Dooley, WNIJ
The Sandwich Fair, one of the oldest county fairs in Illinois, is open through the weekend (9/3-9/7). Sandwich is also WNIJ reporter Peter Medlin’s hometown and he went down to the fairgrounds to share his five tips for a great fair experience:
- Be deliberate about WHEN to go to the fair!
-Do you enjoy the sound of tractor pulls in the evening? Do you love the Demolition Derby? Either way, check the schedule to pick the loudest/quietest time to enjoy the fair.
- You need a "walking" snack and a "sitting" snack.
-You're going to walk a lot around the fairgrounds, so grab a lemon shakeup or some cinnamon-roasted nuts while you explore vendors and booths. You don't want to try walking with a plate of barbecue or a funnel cake. A fumbled Elephant Ear would be heartbreaking. Don't risk it.
- Enjoy the exhibits!
-Folks from all over enter their best paintings, photos, ceramics, pumpkins, floral arrangements, and much more. There are thousands of submissions. Take a few minutes to appreciate the talent.
- See the animals!
-Do I need to sell you on adorable baby goats? Calves? Ducks? Bunnies? They're adorable. You won't regret it.
- Ride at least one ride, if you can.
-I don't care if it's the Gravitron, the Ferris Wheel, or one of those slides you go down on a burlap sack. How often do you ride a ride? Once a year? Never? Maybe you've got a kid with you who would love to go too! You'll feel fantastic about it later, as long as you've allowed the fried food to settle first.