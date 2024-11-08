Statewide: Teaching respect for sports officials

Amid a growing climate of abuse aimed at sports officials, the Illinois High School Association has found it more difficult to attract and keep them. Some schools have had problems getting enough referees for contests.

The IHSA said for every 100 newly patched refs, 70-80 will be gone after their first few years. We'll tell you about an effort to encourage more civility and respect for those working the games.

Also:

* Rachel Cramer reports on one of the largest blocks of floodplain forest celebrating its centennial.

* Marissanne Lewis-Thompson has details on a federal decision and and what it could mean for air service at the Quincy Regional Airport.

* Professor James Berry explains a trend known as the Great Exhaustion.

* Maureen McKinney sits down with career advisor Stacie Haller about age bias in the workforce.

Anthony Vasquez/Chicago Sun-Times There was a big lobbying campaign to save Illinois’ Invest in Kids private school scholarship program, including at this rally at St. Sabina Academy in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Sept. 13, 2023.

* Melissa Ellin tells us about some rural communities dealing with homelessness, despite a lack of resources like shelters.

* We interview two owners of women's sports bars. The establishments are becoming more common with the rise of women's sports.

* Alex Degman explains there are a lot of ways to kill legislation in the Illinois General Assembly, even if an idea seems popular.

