OSF to build new Ottawa hospital, support regional birthing center in Peru

OSF HealthCare has plans to continue growing its presence in the Illinois Valley.

The Peoria-based health care provider announced Wednesday it will build a new St. Elizabeth's Medical Center on a 31-acre plot across U.S. Route 6 from the current Ottawa facility. OSF says the current building is at the end of its useful life.

Western Region CEO August Querciagrossa says OSF is realigning its medical services in the Interstate 80 corridor. The new Ottawa hospital will offer 38 inpatient and surgery beds. It will also offer emergency services, as well as other services like OB/GYN and cardiovascular.

The Peru campus of OSF St. Elizabeth will serve as the hub hospital for the area due to its central location. It will support a regional birthing center with 11 obstetric beds, 45 medical and surgical beds, emergency services, and other medical services.

OSF purchased the Peru hospital formerly managed by St. Margaret's Health last year after that organization's two Illinois hospitals closed and filed for bankruptcy. Obstetrics access has been a major concern in the Illinois Valley since the closure of the hospitals.

OSF HealthCare plans to file a certificate of need with the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board this month, and is setting a tentative 2027 opening date for the new Ottawa hospital.