State Week: Trump, politics and the ballot

Published March 1, 2024 at 1:29 PM CST
An Illinois judge ruled Donald Trump fueled an insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021 and should be disqualified from this year's primary ballot. The former president has appealed and remains on the ballot while both state and federal court cases proceed.

We'll also discuss Trump's impact on suburban races, his endorsement of Cong. Mike Bost in a primary contest and a anti-immigrant radio ad aired by a Republican candidate in southern Illinois.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Patrick Pfingsten, author of the political newsletter The Illinoize.
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Patrick Pfingsten authors The Illinoize political newsletter.
