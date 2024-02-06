League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford schedules candidate meet and greets ahead of March 19 primary

This election year, WNIJ is partnering with the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford to provide nonpartisan voter information for the March 19 primary.

The League chapter is providing two ways for the public to get to know the candidates.

All local candidates were sent a questionnaire on January 22. Their answers will be published verbatim by February 16, in the www.IllinoisVoterGuide.org.

The League and its co-hosts are hosting five candidate meet and greets. All candidates were sent invitations on February 4.

Each candidate will have 3 minutes to speak, then the audience will have time to meet 1:1 with the candidates.

All participants are required to conduct themselves in a civil and businesslike fashion.

All start at 6 pm and end by 8 p.m.

Tuesday, February 20, with co-hosts AAUW & RPL at The Nordlof, 118 N Main St, Rockford.

Monday, February 26, with co-hosts Alpha Kappa Alpha and Order of the Eastern Star, at Northwest Community Center, 1725 N Johnston Ave, Rockford

Wednesday, February 28, with co-host Rockton-Roscoe News with Hononegah High School Key Club & Student Council at Roscoe Community Center, 4562 Hononegah Road, Roscoe

Tuesday, March 5, with co-hosts Alpha Kappa Alpha and Women’s March Rockford at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1703 S Central Ave, Rockford

Wednesday, March 6, with co-host Belvidere North High School Student Voice Club at Belvidere North High School, 9393 Beloit Road, Belvidere

The chapter says even though some local elections are uncontested, it’s important to know where all the candidates stand on issues of importance, which is why the League is offering voters the chance to hear from all candidates, talk to the candidates and read about them.