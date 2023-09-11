Several employees injured in explosion at ADM facility in Decatur

Several employees were injured in an explosion Sunday night at an ADM facility in Decatur.

That explosion happened around 7:11 p.m. at the East Plant within the ag giant's processing complex in Decatur.

The injured employees were taken to the hospital. An exact count was not yet available. CNN reported it was at least eight.

ADM says they don't have a confirmed cause for the explosion yet.

This is the second dangerous incident to happen at ADM's East Plant in the past two weeks. Two firefighters suffered injuries while fighting a fire in a large building on site on Aug. 28.

