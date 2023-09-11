© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Several employees injured in explosion at ADM facility in Decatur

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published September 11, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT
An ADM plant in Decatur in 2013. Several employees were injured in Sunday's explosion and transported to the hospital for treatment.
Seth Perlman
/
AP file
An ADM plant in Decatur in 2013. Several employees were injured in Sunday's explosion and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Several employees were injured in an explosion Sunday night at an ADM facility in Decatur.

That explosion happened around 7:11 p.m. at the East Plant within the ag giant's processing complex in Decatur.

The injured employees were taken to the hospital. An exact count was not yet available. CNN reported it was at least eight.

ADM says they don't have a confirmed cause for the explosion yet.

This is the second dangerous incident to happen at ADM's East Plant in the past two weeks. Two firefighters suffered injuries while fighting a fire in a large building on site on Aug. 28.

Ryan Denham
Ryan Denham started his career as a copy editor and later business and city government reporter at The Pantagraph in 2006. He later worked for WJBC radio in Bloomington. He now works in website development for Illinois State University and is a freelance reporter for WGLT.
