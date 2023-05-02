'ComEd Four' found guilty on all counts

A federal jury on Tuesday convicted three ex-lobbyists and the former CEO of electric utility Commonwealth Edison for their involvement in an alleged bribery scheme aimed at longtime Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

Prosecutors alleged the foursome gave Madigan allies jobs and contracts at the utility in exchange for an easier path for ComEd-supported legislation in Springfield.

Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore and Mike McClain – the utility’s longtime top contract lobbyist and close confidant of Madigan – were each found guilty of nine counts of conspiracy bribery and falsifying records. Former City Club of Chicago president Jay Doherty, who also served for decades as an external lobbyist for the utility, and John Hooker, a former ComEd executive turned contract lobbyist, were each found guilty of six counts.

Defendants declined to comment as they left the Dirksen Federal Courthouse, although Pramaggiore’s attorney Scott Lassar briefly spoke to reporters, saying only that his team was “disappointed in the ruling” and planned to appeal.

This story will be updated.

