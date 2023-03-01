Caterpillar and UAW reach a tentative contract agreement, averting strike
Caterpillar and the United Auto Workers have reached a new tentative six-year agreement, averting a strike.
The current agreement set to expire today will be extended until the union holds a ratification vote. That date hasn't been set yet.
Terms of the tentative contract deal weren't immediately available. The UAW represents workers in Mapleton, Mossville, East Peoria, and Morton.
Locals in Decatur, Pontiac, and York, Pennsylvania were also part of the negotiations.
This story will be updated.
