© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
Public Radio 101
Public Radio is concerned with helping students and members of the community develop professionally and advance their career skills.To that end, the WNIJ News team has developed "Public Radio 101" a seminar conducted by professional journalists from the WNIJ News team at the beginning of the academic semesters.

Public Radio 101's DIY Home Studio

Northern Public Radio | By Susan Stephens
Published February 16, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST
studio-1003635_1280.png
Bruno/Germany
/
Pixabay
Nice studio, but where are the blankets?

So you want to build a home studio. You can do it! Two important factors are what you want to use it for and how much you'd like to spend.

But let's start basic.

FIVE THINGS YOU NEED FOR A HOME STUDIO

1) A computer

2) Audio interface (this gets audio into your computer. In a pinch, you could use a portable recorder)

3) DAW software

4) Headphones

5) A good mic or two

Oh, and piles of pillows or blankets to deaden the sound.

There are many more things we can add to this list, such as speakers and pop filters, but I promised you "basic," right?

Great information (no products are being endorsed, by the way):

https://ehomerecordingstudio.com/home-recording-studio-essentials/

https://www.sweetwater.com/insync/6-essential-home-studio-building-blocks/

Show us your home studio!

Tags
Education Pubrad101Public Radio 101home studio
Susan Stephens
Susan is an award-winning reporter/writer at her favorite radio station. She's also WNIJ's Perspectives editor, Under Rocks contributor, and local host of All Things Considered.
See stories by Susan Stephens