© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

The STEM Read Podcast - The Women of Frankenstein

Northern Public Radio | By Gillian King-Cargile
Published March 22, 2019 at 1:08 PM CDT

Episode 16:  The Women of Frankenstein with Kiersten White and Christine Brovelli-O’Brien  

In this episode of the STEM Read Podcast hosts Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) and Kristin Brynteson (@kbrynteson) sit down with literature expert Christine Brovelli-O’Brien PhD., and New York Times best-selling author Kiersten White (@kierstenwhite) to explore the legacy of Frankenstein. With 2018 marking 200 years since Frankenstein’s initial release we look back on the real-life science that inspired Frankenstein, the historical impact Frankenstein had, as well as the scientific breakthroughs it helped bring about.

  

Northern Illinois University’s STEM Read is part of the NIU STEAM family of programs that explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. Find more great books, lesson plans, and resources at stemread.com.   

The STEM Read Podcast is produced in collaboration with WNIJ

 

Notes & External Links  

 

Tags

Education NIU STEMNIU STEM ReadThe STEM Read PodcastNIU STEM Read Podcast
Related Stories