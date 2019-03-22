The STEM Read Podcast - The Women of Frankenstein

Episode 16: The Women of Frankenstein with Kiersten White and Christine Brovelli-O’Brien

In this episode of the STEM Read Podcast hosts Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) and Kristin Brynteson (@kbrynteson) sit down with literature expert Christine Brovelli-O’Brien PhD., and New York Times best-selling author Kiersten White (@kierstenwhite) to explore the legacy of Frankenstein. With 2018 marking 200 years since Frankenstein’s initial release we look back on the real-life science that inspired Frankenstein, the historical impact Frankenstein had, as well as the scientific breakthroughs it helped bring about.

