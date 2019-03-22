The STEM Read Podcast - The Women of Frankenstein
Episode 16: The Women of Frankenstein with Kiersten White and Christine Brovelli-O’Brien
In this episode of the STEM Read Podcast hosts Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) and Kristin Brynteson (@kbrynteson) sit down with literature expert Christine Brovelli-O’Brien PhD., and New York Times best-selling author Kiersten White (@kierstenwhite) to explore the legacy of Frankenstein. With 2018 marking 200 years since Frankenstein’s initial release we look back on the real-life science that inspired Frankenstein, the historical impact Frankenstein had, as well as the scientific breakthroughs it helped bring about.
Northern Illinois University’s STEM Read is part of the NIU STEAM family of programs that explore science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math. Find more great books, lesson plans, and resources at stemread.com.
The STEM Read Podcast is produced in collaboration with WNIJ.
