Saturday, November 7th • DeKalb Public Library
Festival: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM • Concert: 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM
Our Mission
The DeKalb Day of the Dead festival is dedicated to education and bringing the entire community together. Whether you are learning about the traditions for the first time or honoring your own ancestors, everyone is invited to join the celebration.
Festival Highlights
Community Procession
Anyone can join! Starting at El Jimador and ending at the Library steps, this welcoming ceremony invites everyone to walk together and learn about the holiday's rich history.
Ofrendas & Storytelling
Experience the heart of the celebration with traditional storytelling and beautiful, community-built altars. Ofrendas are available for viewing at the library from Nov 6–8.
Market & Workshops
Explore food trucks hosted by El Jimador, visit non-profit booths at the library, and create your own headpiece at the Willrett Flower Co. crown workshop.
Event Schedule
Main Timeline
-
Welcoming Ceremony & Procession Route: Starts at El Jimador, ends at the Library steps.
-
Moment of Silence
-
Festival Activities Open Runs until 5:00 PM. Food trucks open.
-
Concert Drinks Open Hosted by El Jimador
-
After Hours Concert Runs until 7:00 PM
Stage Lineup
-
Aztec Dancers
-
Live Performance
-
Live Performance
-
Piñata Party
-
Main Music Performance
Volunteer Spotlight
A massive shoutout to the local students dedicating their time and energy to make this event possible! This festival thrives on community involvement, and our student volunteers are leading the way.
Get Involved
Want to be a part of the celebration? Submit your application below.
Become a Sponsor
Help support local artists, organizations, and businesses while preserving the traditions of Día de los Muertos. Review our sponsorship levels and in-kind donation opportunities below!
* All sponsorship revenue goes directly to support DeKalb Day of the Dead.