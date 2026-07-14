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Wild Ones Rock River Valley August Public Program

Wild Ones Rock River Valley August Public Program

Wild Ones RRVC is an organization that advocates for landscaping with native plants. Our August educational program features Alan Branhagen, Executive Director of the Natural Land Institute. Branhagen will explore the native annual, perennial and woody vines found in the Midwest and how you can utilize them in the home landscape. Vines can conform to tight spaces and cover structures to cool and enliven them. As green curtains, they have a lot to offer in cooling buildings and urban spaces, reduce air conditioning, and lower heat islands. Learn how the flowers of various vines offer nectar and pollen, which have fruits for wildlife and foliage that host a wide variety of caterpillars. From beauty to ecosystem services, they are a vital component of a healthy landscape.

Cherry Valley Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 20 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Wild Ones Rock River Valley Chapter
wildonesrockrivervalley@gmail.com
https://wildonesrrvc.org/
Cherry Valley Public Library
755 East State Street
Cherry Valley, Illinois 61016
815-332-5161
https://www.cherryvalleylib.org/wpcherryvalley/