Water en Plein Air
Water en Plein Air
Interpretations en Plein Air on the theme of "Water" by members of the Plein Air Painters of Rockford. Scenes including lakes, rivers, creeks, and fountains are among the subjects captured in these original artworks. Almost two dozen works are on display in the Visitor Center at Klehm Arboretum.
Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
Plein Air Painters of Rockford (PAPOR)
Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden
2715 S MAIN STREETROCKFORD, Illinois 61102
18159658146
info@klehm.org