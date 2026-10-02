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Water en Plein Air

Water en Plein Air

Interpretations en Plein Air on the theme of "Water" by members of the Plein Air Painters of Rockford. Scenes including lakes, rivers, creeks, and fountains are among the subjects captured in these original artworks. Almost two dozen works are on display in the Visitor Center at Klehm Arboretum.

Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 18, 2026.

Event Supported By

Plein Air Painters of Rockford (PAPOR)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/3226080744382251
Klehm Arboretum & Botanic Garden
2715 S MAIN STREET
ROCKFORD, Illinois 61102
18159658146
info@klehm.org
www.klehm.org