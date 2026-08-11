Walt Whitman: America’s Poet

Walt Whitman's buried masterpiece, the 1855 edition of Leaves of Grass, is the most revolutionary and inspiring work from America's greatest poet.

His unrivaled optimism and surprising insight into the potential of America are perhaps more relevant today than ever.

Experience Walt, the man — Hear the beauty and power of his poetry elevated when heard as a living voice, rather than a historical artifact. There will even be some hand drumming — in the spirit of Whitman as a bard and troubadour.

Whitman's poems will be placed in the context of his contemporary Transcendentalists—Emerson, Thoreau, and Margaret Fuller. Sven Hansen then traces this American influence on both European thought and world spiritual traditions.

Sven has lived and studied in Norway and India and is a certified yoga teacher and sound healer. He has also owned and operated a music venue and coffee house for several years. Sven has played percussion in bands in the Chicago area and has published two books of poetry—"The Apprentice Lover" and “Get Thee Beneath My Skin.”

Questions and conversation will end the program. This program is open to all ages.

This event is part of the America 250 initiative, celebrating our nation throughout the year.

For additional information, please contact Chelsea at chelsear@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1700.