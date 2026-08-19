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Unnecessary Farce

Unnecessary Farce

Two cops, three crooks, eight doors— GO! This laugh-out-loud door-slamming comedy from the playwright of The Angel Next Door centers around two adjoining motel rooms. A sting operation has been carefully set up. Detective Eric Sheridan (a smart guy who keeps getting caught with his pants down – that’s not a metaphor) has set up video surveillance on the adjoining room where he hopes to get evidence of corruption at City Hall. He is aided by Billie, an eager rookie who makes up for her lack of skills with incredibly misplaced confidence.

Add in a nervous accountant, a befuddled mayor, an insecure head of security and, well, things don’t go exactly as planned. Turns out our heroic cops have run afoul of an outlaw Scottish clan and a fierce highlander assassin has been summoned to “take care” of the situation. Yikes!

Performances at both 4 and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 and 25.

Ticket available online or call the box office at 815-394-5004. Email boxoffice@artistsensemble.org.

Recommended for middle school and up.

Cheek Theatre - Rockford University
$28; $19 Discount Thursday; $10 students
Every week through Sep 27, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Artists' Ensemble Theater
https://artistsensemble.org/
Cheek Theatre - Rockford University
5050 E. State Street
Rockford, Illinois 61108