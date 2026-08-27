Under the Surface: Celebrating Archeology Awareness Month at Macktown
Under the Surface: Celebrating Archeology Awareness Month at Macktown
Come discover how artifacts, excavation, and preservation help connect us to the people who lived here generations ago. Whether you’re an archaeology enthusiast or simply curious about local history, there’s something for everyone!
At the education center, 4 speakers will discuss topics from local to state archeology, including an update on the June field school excavation at Macktown. There will also be a children's station outside for children of all ages to learn the basics of archeology.
Macktown Living History @ Macktown Forest Preserve
$5 child, $10 adult, $25 family pack
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Macktown Living History
8152183874
rmj5288@gmail.com
Macktown Living History @ Macktown Forest Preserve
2221 Freeport Rd.Rockton, Illinois 61072
815-624-4200
macktown.events@gmail.com