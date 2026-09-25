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Tinker Swiss Cottage Ghost Hunt

Tinker Swiss Cottage Ghost Hunt

Built in 1865 by Robert Hall Tinker on a limestone bluff above Kent Creek, Tinker Swiss Cottage was home to the Tinker family for seventy-five years, and several family members died within its walls. The grounds include a Native American burial mound dating from 1000 to 1300 CE. Featured on Ghost Hunters, Ghost Lab and Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror, the cottage is one of Rockford's most famous haunted locations. Join Haunted Rooms America for a six-hour evening investigation, 6PM to midnight, with professional equipment provided. Ages 18 and over, or 16-17 with a responsible adult. Tickets are limited.

Tinker Swiss Cottage
$129 per person
06:00 PM - 12:00 AM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

Haunted Rooms America
support@hauntedrooms.com
https://www.hauntedrooms.com
Tinker Swiss Cottage
411 Kent St
Rockford, Illinois 61102