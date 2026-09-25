Tinker Swiss Cottage Ghost Hunt

Built in 1865 by Robert Hall Tinker on a limestone bluff above Kent Creek, Tinker Swiss Cottage was home to the Tinker family for seventy-five years, and several family members died within its walls. The grounds include a Native American burial mound dating from 1000 to 1300 CE. Featured on Ghost Hunters, Ghost Lab and Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror, the cottage is one of Rockford's most famous haunted locations. Join Haunted Rooms America for a six-hour evening investigation, 6PM to midnight, with professional equipment provided. Ages 18 and over, or 16-17 with a responsible adult. Tickets are limited.