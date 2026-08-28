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Thrive! Encore Series: What if it is Dementia?

Thrive! Encore Series: What if it is Dementia?

This program will discuss where to start if you suspect memory impairment in a loved one and continue through the three stages of dementia.

Snacks and refreshments will be served.
This session requires advance registration. To register, call DeKalb Township at 815-758-8282.

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10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org
Home Instead
2585 Sycamore Rd
DeKalb, Illinois 60115