Thrive! Encore Series: What if it is Dementia?
Thrive! Encore Series: What if it is Dementia?
This program will discuss where to start if you suspect memory impairment in a loved one and continue through the three stages of dementia.
Snacks and refreshments will be served.
This session requires advance registration. To register, call DeKalb Township at 815-758-8282.
Home Instead
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
Home Instead
2585 Sycamore RdDeKalb, Illinois 60115