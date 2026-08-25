Thrive! Encore Series: Wellness Lineup
Thrive! Encore Series: Wellness Lineup
10:15 am - Chair Yoga
11:30 am - Abs, Arms & Legs Fitness
12:00 pm - Vinyasa Flow
1:00 pm - Balance and Fall Prevention
Healthy snacks and refreshments will be served at all sessions.
Senior Center, Bethlehem Lutheran Church
10:15 AM - 02:00 PM on Mon, 31 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
Senior Center, Bethlehem Lutheran Church
1915 N 1st StDeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org