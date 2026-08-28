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Thrive! Encore Series: Understanding Reverse Mortgages

Thrive! Encore Series: Understanding Reverse Mortgages

For homeowners age 62 and older. This session, led by a HUD-certified reverse mortgage counselor, will introduce and explain how reverse mortgages work, who may qualify, and the potential benefits, costs, and long-term considerations.

DeKalb Township at DeKalb Public Library, Zimmerman Room
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Township/DeKalb Public Library
815-758-8282
kgumino@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org
DeKalb Township at DeKalb Public Library, Zimmerman Room
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-758-8282
kgumino@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org/events/