Thrive! Encore Series: Understanding Reverse Mortgages
Thrive! Encore Series: Understanding Reverse Mortgages
For homeowners age 62 and older. This session, led by a HUD-certified reverse mortgage counselor, will introduce and explain how reverse mortgages work, who may qualify, and the potential benefits, costs, and long-term considerations.
DeKalb Township at DeKalb Public Library, Zimmerman Room
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Township/DeKalb Public Library
815-758-8282
kgumino@dekalbtownship.org
DeKalb Township at DeKalb Public Library, Zimmerman Room
309 Oak StreetDeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-758-8282
kgumino@dekalbtownship.org