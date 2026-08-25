Thrive! Encore Series: Too Old to Work, To Young to Retire
Thrive! Encore Series: Too Old to Work, To Young to Retire
Gain practical strategies for navigating today's job market, highlighting transferable skills, and finding employers who value mature workers. You will also learn how volunteer experience and no-cost college courses can strengthen your qualifications and support your job search.
First United Methodist Church of DeKalb
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
First United Methodist Church of DeKalb
2501 N Annie Glidden RdDeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-756-6301
office@firstumc.net