© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Thrive! Encore Series: Too Old to Work, To Young to Retire

Thrive! Encore Series: Too Old to Work, To Young to Retire

Gain practical strategies for navigating today's job market, highlighting transferable skills, and finding employers who value mature workers. You will also learn how volunteer experience and no-cost college courses can strengthen your qualifications and support your job search.

First United Methodist Church of DeKalb
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org
First United Methodist Church of DeKalb
2501 N Annie Glidden Rd
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-756-6301
office@firstumc.net
www.firstumc.net