Thrive! Encore Series: Take Control of Your Brain Health
Thrive! Encore Series: Take Control of Your Brain Health
Discover the latest research on dementia prevention, learn which risk factors you can actually change, and separate fact from fiction about genetics and aging.
DeKalb Township
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
DeKalb Township
2323 South Fourth StreetDeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org