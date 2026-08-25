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Thrive! Encore Series: Take Control of Your Brain Health

Thrive! Encore Series: Take Control of Your Brain Health

Discover the latest research on dementia prevention, learn which risk factors you can actually change, and separate fact from fiction about genetics and aging.

DeKalb Township
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Township
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org
DeKalb Township
2323 South Fourth Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
815-758-8282
admin@dekalbtownship.org
https://dekalbtownship.org/employment-assistance/