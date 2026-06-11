THRIVE and CONNECT SENIOR POP-UP FAIR

The Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging (NIAAA) invites older adults, caregivers, families, and community members to attend the Thrive & Connect Senior Pop-Up Fair on Friday, June 27, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1111 S. Alpine Road, Rockford.

This free community event will feature local organizations, aging services, health and wellness resources, caregiver support information, and opportunities to connect with programs that help older adults remain healthy, active, and independent.

Attendees can meet service providers, learn about available resources, and discover programs designed to support successful aging throughout Northern Illinois.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact NIAAA at 815-226-4901 or visit www.nwilaaa.org.