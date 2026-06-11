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THRIVE and CONNECT SENIOR POP-UP FAIR

THRIVE and CONNECT SENIOR POP-UP FAIR

The Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging (NIAAA) invites older adults, caregivers, families, and community members to attend the Thrive & Connect Senior Pop-Up Fair on Friday, June 27, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1111 S. Alpine Road, Rockford.

This free community event will feature local organizations, aging services, health and wellness resources, caregiver support information, and opportunities to connect with programs that help older adults remain healthy, active, and independent.

Attendees can meet service providers, learn about available resources, and discover programs designed to support successful aging throughout Northern Illinois.

Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact NIAAA at 815-226-4901 or visit www.nwilaaa.org.

Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging (NIAAA)
815-226-4901
info@nwilaaa.org
www.nwilaaa.org

Artist Group Info

jbarnes@nwilaaa.org
Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging
1111 S Alpine Rd, suite 600
Rockford, Illinois 61108
8152264901
NIAAAphotocontest@nwilaaa.org